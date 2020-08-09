UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Belarus Will Not Face Chaos, Civil War After Of Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that he did not think the country would be plunged into chaos and civil war after the ongoing presidential election.

"We are looking into every scenario, one should not underestimate [anything].

However, to say that tomorrow the country will be plunged into chaos, struggle, civil war, there is no basis for that," the president told journalists.

Belarus is holding the election on Sunday.

