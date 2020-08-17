Lukashenko Says Belarus Will Not Hold New Presidential Election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, during his talks with the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant staffers, that a new presidential election in the country is excluded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, during his talks with the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant staffers, that a new presidential election in the country is excluded.

"You will never see me doing anything under pressure.

It [new presidential election] will not be held. As there would be no Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, no Minsk automobile Plant, no BelAZ, everything would be destroyed within just six months," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.