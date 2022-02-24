UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Belarus Will Not To Be Involved In War, But Will Provide Support To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Minsk was not going to get involved in the war, but it is ready to render all the necessary support to Russia being its ally.

"I want to emphasize once again: our people must be sure that we will not take any erroneous steps. None. Firstly, we are not going to get involved in the war.

Secondly, no one asks us about it. They are able to figure it out without us. But I emphasize once again: if necessary, we will provide all possible support," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belarus' news agency Belta.

Lukashenko reminded that Russia and Belarus were bound by an alliance treaty.

"We are allies, we have a respective agreement, and there is no need to tax us with that," Lukashenko said.

