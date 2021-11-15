Lukashenko says Belarus working to return migrants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that his country was working on repatriating the migrants, mostly from the Middle East, who are stuck at Belarus's border with EU member Poland

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that his country was working on repatriating the migrants, mostly from the middle East, who are stuck at Belarus's border with EU member Poland.

"Active work is underway in this area, to convince people -- please, return home. But nobody wants to go back," Lukashenko said, as quoted by state news agency Belta.