Lukashenko Says Belarusian Aircraft Re-Equipped for Carrying Nuclear Weapons

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Belarusian aircraft has been re-equipped so that they can carry nuclear weapons, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"Once we with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin said in St.

Petersburg that we would also re-equip Belarusian Su-24 aircraft so that they can carry nuclear weapons ... Everything is ready," Lukashenko told reporters, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Belarus is ready to adequately respond to threats from the West, the president added.