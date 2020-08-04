UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Belarusian Government Will Accept Any Result Of Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:57 PM

Belarusian government will accept any result of the August 9 presidential election, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, asking the Belarusian people "not to betray" him

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Belarusian government will accept any result of the August 9 presidential election, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, asking the Belarusian people "not to betray" him.

"I will say it today for the whole world. We, the authorities, and, first of all, I, as the current president, will accept any of your decisions. Just never betray, betrayal is not forgiven even in heaven," Lukashenko said during his annual address to the country's citizens and parliament.

The president also called on his opponents not to get in his way and let him save the country.

"If you are not capable and are not ready for something, step aside, do not interfere, do not get in the way, let us save the country.

In a year or two, we will settle this situation and do it the way the Belarusian people need, but emotions cannot be used to resolve a single issue," Lukashenko said.

In addition, the leader said that there was an attempt to organize a "massacre" in the center of Minsk.

"Billions of resources have been thrown against Belarus, the latest technologies have been mobilized," the president said, adding that modern information weapons affect not only consciousness but also the subconscious of people who do not even notice that they are becoming an object of manipulation.

