Lukashenko Says Belarusian Intelligence Tracked Detained Russians, Aware Of Their Links

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian intelligence services fully controlled and tracked Russian nationals who had been detained on suspicion of preparing unrest in the country, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"We were receiving the information ... We knew their links and we fully controlled them. We know their links and we know from where they were receiving commands in Russia and who was giving these commands. We saw some danger here," Lukashenko said as aired by Visiting Dmitry Gordon tv show.

In late July, Belarus said it had detained 33 Russian citizens and claimed that they were members of a private military company.

Belarusian investigators said they were suspecting the detained of preparing unrest in the country ahead of the upcoming presidential vote. The Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the detained were likely to be staffers of a private security firm en route to another country and did not break any laws.

According to Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev, the detained Russians were planning to leave for Istanbul from Minsk on July 25, but missed their flight and thus went to a resort near Minsk.

