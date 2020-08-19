UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Belarusian Officials Face Attacks Amid Protests

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that attacks on government officials were taking place in the country amid the ongoing protests.

"We even see attack on members of the government.

You have seen certain protesters' actions against the health minister," Lukashenko told the Belarusian Security Council.

On Monday, Belarusian Health Minister Vladimir Karanik briefly communicated with protesting doctors. The protesters tried to prevent him from leaving the site, one of the doctors even tried to grab the official by his sleeve.

