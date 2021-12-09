Lukashenko Says Belarusian Opposition Made 10 Terrorist Attack Attempts in 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the "West-controlled" opposition has attempted terrorist attacks ten times during 2021.

"Ten attempts of terror acts against people, enterprises, and military facilities were made this year by our fugitives, who are in Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine today," Lukashenko told the Turkish channel TRT.

In August 2020, after Lukashenko won the presidential election to sit a sixth consecutive term, the opposition accused him of rigging the vote and started nationwide protests. Opposition leader and presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania. Several other prominent opposition activists who stayed in Belarus were persecuted on the grounds of extremism, calls for subversion, and conspiracy to commit a coup.