Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:25 PM

Lukashenko Says Belarusian Prosecutors Should More Actively Engage in Defending Country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday prosecutors should be more proactive at the moment and work more on "preserving the country, its independence and security."

"I might be wrong, but I, for one, am not seeing the kind of proactive actions of prosecutors that would fit the moment.

These actions should be aimed at preserving the country, its independence and security, as I have asked and will ask to do," Lukashenko said, after appointing Andrey Shved as new prosecutor general.

