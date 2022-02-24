UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Belarusian Troops Not Involved In Russian Operation In Ukraine

February 24, 2022

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the Belarusian armed forces do not participate in the Russian military operation in Ukraine

"That is what I have read: 'The state border of Ukraine with Russia and Belarus was attacked at about 5 a.m. (02:00GMT) by Russian troops backed by Belarus.' Utter bastards! Our troops do not take part in this operation," Lukashenko told an emergency military meeting in Minsk, as quoted by Belarusian news agency Belta.

Lukashenko added that he offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave a part of Russian troops in Belarus after the joint drills, held in February, as Minsk was unable to defend its southern border.

"I offered Putin to leave a part of the Russian armed forces in southern Belarus during the last meeting in Moscow.

Why? I am not ashamed to say that we were not ready to cover the southern direction in this situation, because the Ukrainian military units - not border troops - had advanced to the border and started conducting maneuvers there. We saw that, but we never had any troops there. That is why I proposed that a small part (of Russian troops) be left there on the southern borders until we can replace them with our own armed forces," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko added that Putin supported this idea by saying, "You're right, we should leave them. This is another chance for the deranged politicians in Ukraine to make the appropriate conclusions. Maybe they would realize that they need to sit down at the negotiating table and make decisions about peace. Brotherly peoples should not wage wars."

