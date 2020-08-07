Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Babariko Not Political

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Belgazprombank criminal case, involving its former head and opposition leader Viktor Babariko, is not political.

In June, Babariko, who led Belgazprombank for 20 years prior to starting a presidential campaign, his son Eduard and 20 other bank officials were questioned and detained by the Department of Financial Investigations of the Belarusian State Control Committee in a criminal case involving tax evasion and money laundering.

Babariko was subsequently indicted and is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Belgazprombank is a Belarusian subsidiary of Russia's Gazprombank.

"Belarus and possibly Ukraine have a trend - if you want to avoid criminal responsibility for your crimes, you have to go into politics, then you will be a political prisoner. This is our trend," Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.

He added that the authorities provided evidence that the case was not political.