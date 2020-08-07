UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Babariko Not Political

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:16 AM

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Babariko Not Political

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Belgazprombank criminal case, involving its former head and opposition leader Viktor Babariko, is not political

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Belgazprombank criminal case, involving its former head and opposition leader Viktor Babariko, is not political.

In June, Babariko, who led Belgazprombank for 20 years prior to starting a presidential campaign, his son Eduard and 20 other bank officials were questioned and detained by the Department of Financial Investigations of the Belarusian State Control Committee in a criminal case involving tax evasion and money laundering.

Babariko was subsequently indicted and is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Belgazprombank is a Belarusian subsidiary of Russia's Gazprombank.

"Belarus and possibly Ukraine have a trend - if you want to avoid criminal responsibility for your crimes, you have to go into politics, then you will be a political prisoner. This is our trend," Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.

He added that the authorities provided evidence that the case was not political.

Related Topics

Prisoner Ukraine Russia Bank Belarus Money June Criminals Opposition

Recent Stories

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

3 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

3 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

4 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

4 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.