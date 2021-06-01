Lukashenko Says Brought Special Services' Materials to Meeting With Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he brought materials of Belarusian special services about the Union State and China to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, the state-run Belta news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021)

"About the situation around Belarus and Russia, the Union State as a whole, about what are the relations of the US, the European Union and others to China today, and many other similar materials. This is a very big work of our departments, first of all, special services, analysts, with which I wanted to share with President Putin," Lukashenko said at a meeting on cooperation with Russia.