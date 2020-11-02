UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Catholic Priests Must Receive Training Domestically, Not Abroad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:29 PM

Lukashenko Says Catholic Priests Must Receive Training Domestically, Not Abroad

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday he had discussed domestic training for Catholic priests with the Pope to avoid bringing priests from abroad

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday he had discussed domestic training for Catholic priests with the Pope to avoid bringing priests from abroad.

"We built many churches, and sometimes there are not enough priests. Not just yours.

But the Orthodox Church is not bringing priests from abroad, like some other religions do. And I spoke to the Pope, this one, and his predecessor about this issue," Lukashenko said at a meeting with religious leaders.

"How can we welcome priests from Poland, when the deeply catholic Polish state has taken this stance against Belarus," Lukashenko said as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Belarus Poland Church From

Recent Stories

Iran Uses Recon Aircraft With Advanced Domestic Ca ..

12 minutes ago

Afghan Officials Condemn Deadly Attack on Kabul Un ..

12 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Eta in Caribbean Grows Into Hurrica ..

12 minutes ago

Russian, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

12 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq ties knot with businessman Waqas Kh ..

20 minutes ago

Traders to hold protest on Nov 4 against the hate- ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.