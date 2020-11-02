Lukashenko Says Catholic Priests Must Receive Training Domestically, Not Abroad

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday he had discussed domestic training for Catholic priests with the Pope to avoid bringing priests from abroad.

"We built many churches, and sometimes there are not enough priests. Not just yours.

But the Orthodox Church is not bringing priests from abroad, like some other religions do. And I spoke to the Pope, this one, and his predecessor about this issue," Lukashenko said at a meeting with religious leaders.

"How can we welcome priests from Poland, when the deeply catholic Polish state has taken this stance against Belarus," Lukashenko said as quoted by the Belta news agency.