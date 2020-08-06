UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says China Helped Belarus To Create Own Missile

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Lukashenko Says China Helped Belarus to Create Own Missile

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Beijing financially supported Minsk in creating its first domestic missile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"During a meeting with [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, whom I knew even before he became a chairman and with whom we have a great relationship, I asked him [for help in creating a missile].

He said ” Alexander Grigorievich, if you are satisfied with Chinese weapons, we will help you. I replied that we did not have money for it. [Xi asked] how much do you need? I named the price, and he allocated it. And we created a missile," Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.

Related Topics

China Minsk Beijing Price Money Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

6 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

50 minutes ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

51 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increa ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan Al Mazroueiâ€™s family donates AED1 million ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.