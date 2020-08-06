Lukashenko Says China Helped Belarus to Create Own Missile

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Beijing financially supported Minsk in creating its first domestic missile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"During a meeting with [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, whom I knew even before he became a chairman and with whom we have a great relationship, I asked him [for help in creating a missile].

He said ” Alexander Grigorievich, if you are satisfied with Chinese weapons, we will help you. I replied that we did not have money for it. [Xi asked] how much do you need? I named the price, and he allocated it. And we created a missile," Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.