Lukashenko Says Confident Nuclear Weapons Stationed In Belarus Will Never Be Used

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence on Friday that the tactical nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus would never be used, adding that they must nevertheless remain in the country.

"People are talking today about the nuclear weapons that have been transferred to Belarus. There's no need to criticize anyone, I've talked about it before. It was my strongest initiative. And the longer we live, the more confident we are that they must be placed here, in Belarus, in a safe place. I'm sure that as long as they are here, we will never have to use them, and no enemy soldier will ever set foot on our land," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.

The president added that he has always believed that one should do the opposite of what the enemies want. He noted that the Belarusian opposition had intended to shut down the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant after taking power.

"And why did they say that? Because they were instructed (to do so) by them (the Western countries), first of all by our Polish and Lithuanian neighbors.

And what are they (Western countries) saying now? Lithuania is planning to build a new nuclear power plant to replace the one that was destroyed. Poland wants to build two or three. So why did they tell our fools: don't build, you have to destroy? Well, nobody likes competition. The state that does not use advanced, high-end, breakthrough technologies today is a decaying, dying state," Belta quoted the president as saying.

Today, the Belarusian opposition says the same thing about nuclear weapons, Lukashenko added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in mid-June that Moscow had transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and would complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons by the end of the year. Putin said the deployment was an element of deterrence and a signal to those thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

