Lukashenko Says Constitution Reform Should Result In Stronger System Of Political Parties

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:13 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Wednesday that the new constitution should envision conditions for creating a genuine system of political parties, and improving the electoral regulations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Wednesday that the new constitution should envision conditions for creating a genuine system of political parties, and improving the electoral regulations.

"As I have already said, we are working on a new constitution.

We need to create conditions for developing a reaL system of political parties, we need to improve the electoral legislation, we need to focus on a reform of local governance, which is already being done," Lukashenko said at the inauguration ceremony, as quoted by state news agency Belta.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus needs "strong power, commitment to policies, and people's support" to "survive."

More Stories From World

