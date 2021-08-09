Lukashenko Says Contacts With West Continue Despite Rhetoric

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that contacts with the United States and the European Union have not been severed despite sanctions and hostile rhetoric from the West.

"Do not think that all this information noise determines Belarusian dialogue with the US, the EU, Poland and so on... There are levels at which we sustain dialogue ... which has never been interrupted," Lukashenko told the Big Conversation press conference.

This concerns a range of "sensitive issues," where Europe and Americans maintain contacts with Belarus. The US, along with Russia and China, appreciates Belarus' fight against smuggling and the illicit shipment of radioactive materials, the president added.

After Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election with over 80% of the vote, the country witnessed nationwide protests, with the opposition claiming fraud. Lukashenko said that foreign actors attempted to plot a "color revolution," with the main role in coordinating protests allegedly played by the US.

The EU, the US, the United Kingdom and Canada have since imposed several rounds of sanctions on Belarusian officials and enterprises, accusing Minsk of electoral fraud and human rights abuses.