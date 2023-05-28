UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Countries Aspiring To Have Nuclear Weapons Should Join Union State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Lukashenko Says Countries Aspiring to Have Nuclear Weapons Should Join Union State

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday invited countries wishing to possess nuclear weapons to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

On Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the different levels of integration within the Eurasian Economic Union, drawing attention to the fact that Russia and Belarus "share nuclear weapons" within the Union State. His press secretary said on Friday that Astana does not intend or plan to create or join any union state.

"Well, if someone is worried ... I do not think that Tokayev is worried about this ... But if so, nobody objects to Kazakhstan and other countries enjoying the same close relations as we have with the Russian Federation.

It is very simple: join the union of Belarus and Russia and that's it, and there will be nuclear weapons for all," Lukashenko told Russian reporter Pavel Zarubin.

The president added that these comments reflect his opinion and not that of Russians.

"But I think it's possible. We have to strategically understand that we have a unique chance to unite," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. On April 2, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons in Belarus would be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Minsk Astana Vladimir Putin Same Belarus Kazakhstan March April Sunday All Share

Recent Stories

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

52 minutes ago
 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

5 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

6 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

6 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.