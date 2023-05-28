Lukashenko Says Countries Aspiring to Have Nuclear Weapons Should Join Union State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday invited countries wishing to possess nuclear weapons to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

On Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the different levels of integration within the Eurasian Economic Union, drawing attention to the fact that Russia and Belarus "share nuclear weapons" within the Union State. His press secretary said on Friday that Astana does not intend or plan to create or join any union state.

"Well, if someone is worried ... I do not think that Tokayev is worried about this ... But if so, nobody objects to Kazakhstan and other countries enjoying the same close relations as we have with the Russian Federation.

It is very simple: join the union of Belarus and Russia and that's it, and there will be nuclear weapons for all," Lukashenko told Russian reporter Pavel Zarubin.

The president added that these comments reflect his opinion and not that of Russians.

"But I think it's possible. We have to strategically understand that we have a unique chance to unite," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. On April 2, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons in Belarus would be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State.