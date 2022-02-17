Lukashenko Says Creating Russian Bases in Belarus Makes No Sense From Military View Point

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) It makes no sense from a military point of view to spend money on creating Russian bases in Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"Not because we do not want or are afraid that (Russian) bases will appear here, they are not needed here from a military point of view. Why are bases (needed) here? Why do we spend billions of Dollars here and create additional bases," Lukashenko told reporters.