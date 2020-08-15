Lukashenko Says Current Belarus Government Ready to Work After Election

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that the current government of the republic was ready to work after the presidential election, although there may be some "nuances."

On Saturday, Lukashenko held a cabinet meeting and instructed his administration to promptly prepare the relevant documents for the continuation of work.

"The main issue is about the Presidential Administration ... the government, as usual, resigns after the election of the president. It is necessary to prepare all the documents, sign them immediately, verify and instruct the government to continue its perform its duties until the final composition of the government is formed," Lukashenko said as quoted by Belta news agency.

According to him, in general, the government has been formed.

"Maybe there will be some nuances. I have just talked to [Prime Minister] Roman Golovchenko. He is working in the office. Everyone is ready to work. So, the government is functioning. It is necessary to formalize this so that it has legal force. Therefore, the decree must be worked out and immediately introduced," Lukashenko added.