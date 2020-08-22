UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Deployment Of Troops On Western Borders Most Serious Decision In 25 Years

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Lukashenko Says Deployment of Troops on Western Borders Most Serious Decision in 25 Years

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that bringing the main part of the country's armed forces to full combat alert and deployment of troops to western borders was his most serious decision over the past 25 years.

"The most concerning issue for me is that an external factor was added to this internal situation. We see a serious movement of NATO troops in a close proximity to our borders on the territory of Poland and Lithuania," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the military command in Grodno.

In this regard, the president noted that for the first time in 25 years, it was necessary to make the most serious decision - to bring the main parts of the armed forces to full combat readiness and deploy troops to the western direction.

The Belarusian leader previously said that NATO countries provided military support for the destabilization of the situation in Belarus.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the organization does not threaten Belarus with all its members supporting the country's independence.

