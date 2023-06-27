Lukashenko Says Developing Algorithm of Nuclear Weapons Use in Case of External Aggression

Belarus is developing an algorithm for the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the case of external aggression, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Belarus is developing an algorithm for the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the case of external aggression, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"(Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister) Gulevich is just present here.

Him and the minister (of defense) and the chairman of the KGB were instructed to determine an algorithm for the use of these weapons. Its basis should be that we should apply it in a difficult moment if we are attacked," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Belarus can use the weapons in coordination with Russia, the president said.

"We can apply it in coordination with Russia... These are our weapons, and we will use it (if necessary)," Lukashenko said.