Open Menu

Lukashenko Says Developing Algorithm Of Nuclear Weapons Use In Case Of External Aggression

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Lukashenko Says Developing Algorithm of Nuclear Weapons Use in Case of External Aggression

Belarus is developing an algorithm for the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the case of external aggression, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Belarus is developing an algorithm for the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the case of external aggression, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"(Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister) Gulevich is just present here.

Him and the minister (of defense) and the chairman of the KGB were instructed to determine an algorithm for the use of these weapons. Its basis should be that we should apply it in a difficult moment if we are attacked," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Belarus can use the weapons in coordination with Russia, the president said.

"We can apply it in coordination with Russia... These are our weapons, and we will use it (if necessary)," Lukashenko said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Belarus

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of School, Hospital, Maternit ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken's Visit to Beijing Becomes Invitation for ..

Blinken's Visit to Beijing Becomes Invitation for China Aggression - Haley

2 minutes ago
 CM grants 2 months amnesty to prisoners on Eid-ul- ..

CM grants 2 months amnesty to prisoners on Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missil ..

Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missile Defense Issues - Foreign Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, ..

Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, disposal of offal

2 minutes ago
 Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

14 minutes ago
UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airp ..

UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airport to Spain - Prime Minister

14 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

14 minutes ago
 CPC Director highlights consumer rights

CPC Director highlights consumer rights

14 minutes ago
 Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's phar ..

Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's pharmaceutical development

14 minutes ago
 Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous, ..

Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous,' May Lead to Catastrophic Res ..

9 minutes ago
 US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rat ..

US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rate in over a year

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World