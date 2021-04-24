Lukashenko Says Did Not Discuss Creating Military Bases in Belarus at Talks With Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he did not discuss the issue of setting up Russian military bases in Belarus during his recent meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin since there is no necessity in it

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he did not discuss the issue of setting up Russian military bases in Belarus during his recent meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin since there is no necessity in it.

Lukashenko held a meeting with Putin on April 22 in Moscow. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the talks lasted for about four hours. The heads of state discussed the bilateral economic cooperation, mainly in the spheres of industry, energy, medicine as well as high-tech cooperation.

"We did not talk about any bases. Why should we create a base in Belarus if [there is one] in Smolensk [in western Russia] a three-minute flight from Babruysk [in Belarus]. What's the point in wasting lots of money?" Lukashenko said as quoted by state-run Belta news agency.

"This time we discussed topical issues with Vladimir Putin, such as prices for hydrocarbon raw materials oil and gas and cooperation," Lukashenko said.