UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Did Not Discuss Creating Military Bases In Belarus At Talks With Putin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:15 PM

Lukashenko Says Did Not Discuss Creating Military Bases in Belarus at Talks With Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he did not discuss the issue of setting up Russian military bases in Belarus during his recent meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin since there is no necessity in it

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he did not discuss the issue of setting up Russian military bases in Belarus during his recent meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin since there is no necessity in it.

Lukashenko held a meeting with Putin on April 22 in Moscow. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the talks lasted for about four hours. The heads of state discussed the bilateral economic cooperation, mainly in the spheres of industry, energy, medicine as well as high-tech cooperation.

"We did not talk about any bases. Why should we create a base in Belarus if [there is one] in Smolensk [in western Russia] a three-minute flight from Babruysk [in Belarus]. What's the point in wasting lots of money?" Lukashenko said as quoted by state-run Belta news agency.

"This time we discussed topical issues with Vladimir Putin, such as prices for hydrocarbon raw materials oil and gas and cooperation," Lukashenko said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Oil Babruysk Vladimir Putin Smolensk Belarus April Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,080 new COVID-19 cases, 1,793 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboar ..

1 minute ago

Khusro demands PM to transfer SAB to another minis ..

1 minute ago

Russia Donates Over 140,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vac ..

1 minute ago

Breaking Barriers: Bike driving school set up to t ..

1 minute ago

Pak-Turkish FMs discuss Afghan peace process, with ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.