Lukashenko Says Did Not Discuss Handing Over Belarusian Sovereignty With Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:46 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that during his last week's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin specific issues of bringing the two countries closer were discussed, but there was no talk about handing over the sovereignty of Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that during his last week's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin specific issues of bringing the two countries closer were discussed, but there was no talk about handing over the sovereignty of Belarus.

"To make sure there are no insinuations such as that we are 'handing over' our sovereignty and independence. This issue was not even mentioned. We did not talk about it at all," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya newspaper.

