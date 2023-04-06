Close
Lukashenko Says Discussed Security, Defense Issues Of Union State With Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Lukashenko Says Discussed Security, Defense Issues of Union State With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he discussed security and defense issues of the Union State with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We held fundamental talks with Vladimir Vladimirovich yesterday.

We discussed issues of a closed nature, paid more attention to security issues, the development of the military-industrial complex and the defense of the Union State," Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council.

