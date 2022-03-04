Lukashenko Says Discussed Ukraine, Western States' Policy With Putin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had discussed the Western policy and conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"That's what we talked about today with President Putin for two hours.

They (Western states) clung to and will not let go until they think they will deal with us. Try to understand, they are pushing us into war in Ukraine. If only we intervened now in this conflict, where we are not expected, it would be a gift for them," Lukashenko said as aired by Belarus 1 broadcaster.