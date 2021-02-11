Lukashenko Says Draft Belarusian Constitution to Be Put to Referendum Early in 2022

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that the draft version of a new constitution would be put to a referendum early next year.

"We will prepare the constitution, the third version [of the draft]. The draft constitution will be ready by the end of the year.

It will be publicly discussed this year. And early next year we will put it to a nationwide vote, to a referendum," Lukashenko said at the All Belarusian People's Assembly.

The president rejected claims he did not want to introduce any changes to the constitution. Lukashenko stressed he was just dissatisfied with the first two drafts.