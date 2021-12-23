UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Draft Constitution Will Be Submitted For Referendum In Few Days

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The draft amendments to Belarus' basic law will be submitted for a referendum in a day or two, President Alexander Lukashenko saidon Thursday.

"For a day or two we will be correcting mistakes, placing commas, (after that) we will sumbit the current draft constitution for discussion," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

If the constitution is amended, then the country's government system will be rebuilt, the leader added.

