UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Draft Constitution Will Be Submitted For Public Discussion In Few Days

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:19 PM

Lukashenko Says Draft Constitution Will Be Submitted for Public Discussion in Few Days

The draft amendments to Belarus' basic law will be submitted for a public discussion in a day or two, President Alexander Lukashenko saidon Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The draft amendments to Belarus' basic law will be submitted for a public discussion in a day or two, President Alexander Lukashenko saidon Thursday.

"For a day or two we will be correcting mistakes, placing commas, (after that) we will sumbit the current draft constitution for discussion," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

If the constitution is amended, then the country's government system will be rebuilt, the leader added.

Related Topics

Belarus Government

Recent Stories

China locks down city as Covid cases surge around ..

China locks down city as Covid cases surge around the world

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 2,992 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 2,992 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 PTI tops by securing highest number of votes in 45 ..

PTI tops by securing highest number of votes in 45 tehsils of KP local bodies el ..

2 minutes ago
 Petrol storage capacity increases by 38.7%, HSD 18 ..

Petrol storage capacity increases by 38.7%, HSD 18.4% in two years

2 minutes ago
 Referendum on Belarusian Constitution to be Held i ..

Referendum on Belarusian Constitution to be Held in Late February - Lukashenko

6 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 288 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 288 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.