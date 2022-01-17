UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Drills With Russia Should Be Conducted In Western, Southern Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Lukashenko Says Drills With Russia Should be Conducted in Western, Southern Regions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that joint military drills with Russia should be conducted in the western and southern parts of the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that joint military drills with Russia should be conducted in the western and southern parts of the country.

"As you know ... the president of Russia and I agreed to jointly carry out unscheduled specific activities on the western borders of the Union State and on the southern flank of Belarus - this is also the border of the Union State.

Today we see that we need to conduct solid exercises in this ... western and southern regions," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus Border

Recent Stories

No decision on closure of schools yet: NCOC

No decision on closure of schools yet: NCOC

24 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching case: 85 suspects produced before ..

Sialkot lynching case: 85 suspects produced before court

38 minutes ago
 Facing arrest, ex-leader returns to 'defend Ukrain ..

Facing arrest, ex-leader returns to 'defend Ukraine' from Russia

2 minutes ago
 China says freight train trade with North Korea re ..

China says freight train trade with North Korea resumes after two years

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases rising in Kazakhstan due to omicron ..

COVID-19 cases rising in Kazakhstan due to omicron variant

2 minutes ago
 China virus cases highest in nearly two years, wee ..

China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.