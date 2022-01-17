Lukashenko Says Drills With Russia Should be Conducted in Western, Southern Regions

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that joint military drills with Russia should be conducted in the western and southern parts of the country.

"As you know ... the president of Russia and I agreed to jointly carry out unscheduled specific activities on the western borders of the Union State and on the southern flank of Belarus - this is also the border of the Union State.

Today we see that we need to conduct solid exercises in this ... western and southern regions," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.