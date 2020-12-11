UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Efforts To Clear Trade Barriers In EAEU Insufficient

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Lukashenko Says Efforts to Clear Trade Barriers in EAEU Insufficient

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the work to remove trade barriers within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was insufficient, despite certain progress in this regard.

"We have substantially increased efforts in removing barriers, minimizing exemptions and restrictions on the internal market of the union. There is a progress in curbing the emergence of new types of challenges. But this is not enough," Lukashenko said at a virtual EAEU summit.

The Belarusian president stressed that there was a loophole left in the form of exemptions in public procurement.

Lukashenko noted that this year the EAEU made decisions regarding technical regulation, and made efforts to harmonize the legislation of the EAEU member states to establish responsibility for violation of mandatory product requirements, as well as the rules and procedures for conducting a conformity assessment.

Lukashenko summed up the results of Belarus' chairmanship in the EAEU, whose priorities were strengthening of the union, the harmonious development of the economies of the countries and the improvement of the welfare of citizens. According to the president, this year has become a real test of the healthcare, economic and political systems of all countries of the world.

Related Topics

World Progress Belarus Market All

Recent Stories

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

6 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

36 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

36 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

44 minutes ago

SC dismisses pre-arrest bail plea of accused invol ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.