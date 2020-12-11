Lukashenko Says Efforts to Clear Trade Barriers in EAEU Insufficient

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the work to remove trade barriers within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was insufficient, despite certain progress in this regard.

"We have substantially increased efforts in removing barriers, minimizing exemptions and restrictions on the internal market of the union. There is a progress in curbing the emergence of new types of challenges. But this is not enough," Lukashenko said at a virtual EAEU summit.

The Belarusian president stressed that there was a loophole left in the form of exemptions in public procurement.

Lukashenko noted that this year the EAEU made decisions regarding technical regulation, and made efforts to harmonize the legislation of the EAEU member states to establish responsibility for violation of mandatory product requirements, as well as the rules and procedures for conducting a conformity assessment.

Lukashenko summed up the results of Belarus' chairmanship in the EAEU, whose priorities were strengthening of the union, the harmonious development of the economies of the countries and the improvement of the welfare of citizens. According to the president, this year has become a real test of the healthcare, economic and political systems of all countries of the world.