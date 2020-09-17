MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that, in fact, the fate of all of Europe is being decided in Belarus, and that the situation cannot be brought to a hot war.

"Tell people what is really going on. Today, the fate of Belarus, Russia and all of Europe, maybe all, and not only Eastern, is being resolved here.

You cannot lead it to a hot war," Lukashenko said on Thursday in Minsk, speaking at the women's forum For Belarus.

The president said that "there are very few techniques left" in the arsenal of those forces that are heating up the situation in the republic.

"And we are on the brink of a terrible catastrophe. If they come here, we will have to answer, we will not kneel, even if we are left alone," the president stressed.