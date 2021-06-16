Lukashenko Says Every Region Needs to Be Ready to Mobilize in Short Time

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that it is necessary to take measures so that all regions of the country will be ready to mobilize in a short period of time if such a decision is made

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that it is necessary to take measures so that all regions of the country will be ready to mobilize in a short period of time if such a decision is made.

"One of the goals of the meeting is to give a signal to the localities so that they are similar in each zone, we have seven of them, in each district, they are ready to mobilize at the time in which a decision will be made by the president," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta broadcaster.