Lukashenko Says Every Region Needs To Be Ready To Mobilize In Short Time

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:22 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that it is necessary to take measures so that all regions of the country will be ready to mobilize in a short period of time if such a decision is made.

"One of the goals of the meeting is to give a signal to the localities so that they are similar in each zone, we have seven of them, in each district, they are ready to mobilize at the time in which a decision will be made by the president," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta broadcaster.

