Lukashenko Says Foreign Journalists May Be Expelled From Belarus for Destructive Behavior

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that foreign journalists could be expelled from the country even before the electoral campaign end for destructive gestures and called on the government to react properly.

"In the government and in the Foreign Ministry, people just sit and wait for a presidential order.

What kind of approach to the country is it? BBC, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and so on, video streams ... They are calling for mass unrest. Why do you tolerate this? You have accredited them to work there," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The president called on the Belarusian authorities to respond to media presentation of "destructive information."

"There is no need to wait for the end of the electoral campaign, expel them if they do not respect our laws," Lukashenko added.