Lukashenko Says Full-Scale Conflict in Ukraine Can Still Be Prevented by Dialogue

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that it is not too late to prevent a full-scale conflict in Ukraine by means of beginning negotiations.

"We must look for ways to prevent bloodshed. To prevent this and stop the escalation, we need to sit down at the negotiating table," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the Belarusian military, as quoted by the country's Belta news agency.

The Belarusian leader added that he agrees with China's position regarding the situation in Ukraine and thinks that the full-scale conflict can be prevented.

"The Chinese - wise people - say:, 'Now the door is not slammed yet. This conflict can be prevented at the moment,'" Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president said at the same event that Kiev is losing now, so it should make concessions to Moscow's demands.

"Yes, they (the requirements) will be stricter in relation to Ukraine. But what about today if you lose? Of course, the winner will dictate something to you. But let's be realistic: of course, they will dictate something, but it will be much better than if Ukraine is defeated in the war," Lukashenko said.

The leader also suggested that Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Minsk.

"We are Slavs, three Slavic peoples. Let's sit down and decide our fate for the future, forever. What is the basis of this? If I were (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, I would cling to this. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin said -and well done, I praised him for this in a conversation, - 'We are not occupants, we are not going to occupy Ukraine.' What else is needed? This is a basis for talks.

He really is not going to occupy," Lukashenko said.

The official added that the talks can stop the conflict.

"And it is possible, and this is quite real, to stop this conflict, to resolve all issues. Maybe they will hear me. We will not be mediators here, we do not need any mediation: this war is already here," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko also said that there is no threat to Belarus amid the current situation in the region, and all the regular civilian events will take place as scheduled.

"No panic, absolutely no panic! We are carrying out all the events that we have planned: both sports and social and political events. Today there is no threat to the country in any direction, but we see and know their plans," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko also ordered the Belarusian military to take measures to ensure security for the citizens, and tasked the government with ensuring the normal pace of the economy.

"The task of the military is to make every Belarusian feel protected. And we will do it. We have already started doing this. The government and governors must ensure the normal rhythm of the economy and prompt resolution to all vital issues of the citizens," Lukashenko said.

The leader suggested that Ukraine apparently wanted the conflict with Russia and did nothing to prevent it, but only pumped up the situation.

"All these facts, which are hidden from media, indicate that they (Ukraine) probably wanted this conflict. They did nothing to prevent it. They were constantly pumping up and pumping up (it). Even after the recognition of the independence of these republics (in Donbas)," Lukashenko said.