Lukashenko Says Grateful to Chinese Leader for Continued Support Amid Opposition Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude to Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the latter's support, especially amid the ongoing unrest in the country.

Lukashenko sent the message of gratitude during a meeting with outgoing Chinese Ambassador in Belarus Cui Qiming on Thursday.

"Mr. Ambassador, you will soon be in Beijing. I earnestly ask you to convey to the President of the People's Republic of China, my old friend, the kindest words of gratitude for the support he has always provided, and especially recently," Lukahsneko said.

He added that China will always find a trusted friend in Belarus.

A day prior, the embattled president took the oath to officially begin his sixth term at the helm. The inauguration was not announced prior, which garnered Lukashenko additional accusations of illegitimacy from Western nations.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko won them with 80.1 percent of the vote according to the election commission. The Belarusian opposition claimed ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, had won.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. Hundreds of people were injured during riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters died.