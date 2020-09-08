UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Harsh Arrests With Excessive Use Of Force Will Be Dealt With - Reporter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:49 PM

Lukashenko Says Harsh Arrests With Excessive Use of Force Will Be Dealt With - Reporter

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko admitted on Tuesday that there were excesses during harsh arrests at opposition rallies across the country, adding that these cases will be dealt with, a Russian interviewer said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko admitted on Tuesday that there were excesses during harsh arrests at opposition rallies across the country, adding that these cases will be dealt with, a Russian interviewer said.

The early days of the demonstrations that erupted across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election were marked by police violence. Numerous protesters, as well as reporters, both domestic and foreign, have been detained and injured. At the same time, more than 130 law enforcement officers sustained injuries as a result of riots.

According to Evgeny Rozhkov from Rossiya 1, who talked to Lukashenko earlier in the day, when asked about harsh detentions, Lukashenko promised to deal with all the cases, especially with those of beating journalists, including Russian ones.

The Belarusian leader also noted that riot police officers could not be blamed for the excesses because "they defended their country from blitzkrieg."

Belarus has been rocked by a number of protests since the presidential election, which saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition refused to recognize the results, arguing that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won. A coordination council of opposition was set up. The Belarusian prosecutors launched a case against it, suggesting it was a threat to national security, something the organization has denied.

Related Topics

Election Injured Riots Police Russia Same Belarus August All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Halal economy estimated to worth $3.2 trillion by ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

2 hours ago

Zayed Sustainability Prizes announces postponement ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.