Lukashenko Says Harsh Arrests With Excessive Use of Force Will Be Dealt With - Reporter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko admitted on Tuesday that there were excesses during harsh arrests at opposition rallies across the country, adding that these cases will be dealt with, a Russian interviewer said.

The early days of the demonstrations that erupted across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election were marked by police violence. Numerous protesters, as well as reporters, both domestic and foreign, have been detained and injured. At the same time, more than 130 law enforcement officers sustained injuries as a result of riots.

According to Evgeny Rozhkov from Rossiya 1, who talked to Lukashenko earlier in the day, when asked about harsh detentions, Lukashenko promised to deal with all the cases, especially with those of beating journalists, including Russian ones.

The Belarusian leader also noted that riot police officers could not be blamed for the excesses because "they defended their country from blitzkrieg."

Belarus has been rocked by a number of protests since the presidential election, which saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition refused to recognize the results, arguing that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won. A coordination council of opposition was set up. The Belarusian prosecutors launched a case against it, suggesting it was a threat to national security, something the organization has denied.