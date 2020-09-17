Lukashenko Says Has to Reinforce Borders With Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Belarusian army has to reinforce the state borders with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine with troops, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Honestly, we do not know what they will throw in next. We understand that there are very few tricks left in their arsenal before unleashing a hot war. Therefore, we are forced to withdraw troops from the streets, as I have already said, half the army should be put under arms, and close the state border from the west, primarily with Lithuania and Poland," Lukashenko said, speaking at the women's forum For Belarus at Minsk Arena.

The state border with Ukraine will also be reinforced, he said.

"We are forced to strengthen the state border, to the greatest regret, with our fraternal Ukraine," Lukashenko added.

"In recent days, I have been forced, together with the Russian president and the defense minister, to build a common defense of the union state, and we have intensified the long-forgotten military exercises that are taking place today in the west of our country. We have decided to hold these exercises in connection with the acute situation in two stages, and the second stage, as I asked to be announced in the Telegram, will be dedicated to you, our women," Lukashenko said.