Lukashenko Says He Had Offered Vote Recount to Opposition, But They Want New Election

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had offered the opposition a recount of votes in the presidential election, but this is no longer relevant for them, and they demand new election.

"I have already been offered to count the votes ...

Let them say where, at what polling stations? They were offered to recount in the evening. People tell me: 'Listen, it's already irrelevant to consider.' 'What do you need?' ” 'New election,'" Lukashenko said while talking with one of the workers of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant. An excerpt from the conversation was broadcast by the ONT tv channel.