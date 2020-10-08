Lukashenko Says He Has No Plans to Close Belarus' Borders Despite Spread of COVID-19

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he does not intend to close borders of the country, despite the increase in coronavirus cases in the neighboring countries and inside Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he does not intend to close borders of the country, despite the increase in coronavirus cases in the neighboring countries and inside Belarus.

"Today I have no intentions to isolate the country and impose a lockdown. If we did so in February, March or April, we would have faced the consequences similar to Kyrgyzstan," Lukashenko said at a meeting in Minsk. An excerpt from his speech was published by Telegram-channel "Pul pervogo," which broadcasts news about the activities of Lukashenko.

The head of state noted that the lockdown of the country would have led to unemployment and caused the collapse of the economy of Belarus.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Belarus, no quarantine and curfew were introduced, and no restrictions on the movement of people were imposed.

While the republic did not close its borders, citizens were advised to strengthen social distancing, observe personal hygiene, and wear masks in public places. In the end of July, Lukashenko said he had "asymptomatic" coronavirus and continued to work while infected.

Since the beginning of fall, there have been an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Belarus. As of Wednesday, 81,505 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, with 415 cases recorded over the past 24 hours. A total of 874 people have died. Lukashenko links the increase in coronavirus cases with street protests, which hit the country following his re-election in August.

An increase in new daily COVID-19 cases has been recorded in neighboring Russia over past weeks, with 11,493 cases reported in the past 24 hours.