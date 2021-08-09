UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says He Personally Gave All Instructions To Police At 2020 Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Lukashenko Says He Personally Gave All Instructions to Police at 2020 Rallies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he personally gave instructions to security officers during the suppression of the opposition rallies following the 2020 presidential vote.

"When you [opposition forces] started stabbing our servicemen' stomachs, then I gave a command indeed to place everyone back without shooting.

I gave all the commands, do not look for anyone else to blame," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference on Monday.

The Belarusian president stressed that protesters were never tortured in detention facilities, they received all of their injuries in street clashes with the police. Lukashenko also slammed Western media outlets for "inventing" torture stories.

Related Topics

Police Vote 2020 Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

14 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

25 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

9 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 wit ..

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 with national zeal, fervor

9 minutes ago
 Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuatio ..

Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuation of People Underway

11 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.