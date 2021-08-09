Lukashenko Says He Personally Gave All Instructions to Police at 2020 Rallies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he personally gave instructions to security officers during the suppression of the opposition rallies following the 2020 presidential vote.

"When you [opposition forces] started stabbing our servicemen' stomachs, then I gave a command indeed to place everyone back without shooting.

I gave all the commands, do not look for anyone else to blame," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference on Monday.

The Belarusian president stressed that protesters were never tortured in detention facilities, they received all of their injuries in street clashes with the police. Lukashenko also slammed Western media outlets for "inventing" torture stories.