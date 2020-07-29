Lukashenko Says He Recovered From Coronavirus Asymptomatically, 'on Feet'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that, according to doctors, he had recovered from the coronavirus asymptomatically

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that, according to doctors, he had recovered from the coronavirus asymptomatically.

"The most surprising thing is that today you are meeting with a man who managed to go through the coronavirus on his feet. Doctors made such a conclusion yesterday. Asymptomatically," Lukashenko said during his visit to military unit 3214 of the republic's Interior Ministry troops.