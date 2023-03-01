UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says His Visit To Beijing Will Outline New Horizons For Cooperation With China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 09:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, said that after his visit to Beijing, new horizons for cooperation with China would be outlined, the Belta state news agency reported Wednesday.

Lukashenko thanked China for the assistance and support to Belarus, noting that this was his 13th visit to China as Belarusian president.

"We have many proposals, plans that will be beneficial for both Belarus and China. Let's intensify our relations together," he said.

Lukashenko's state visit to China will end on March 2. In Beijing the Belarusian president is expected to hold meetings with Chinese top officials and the leadership of leading Chinese corporations.

