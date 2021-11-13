Lukashenko Says Hybrid Attack Against Minsk Ongoing

Belarus continues to face a hybrid attack that began during the 2020 presidential election, President Alexander Lukashenko has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Belarus continues to face a hybrid attack that began during the 2020 presidential election, President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

"Last year's events showed it was a hybrid attack and it is continuing," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian magazine Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense), published on Saturday, specifying that the attack targets the Belarusian state.