Lukashenko Says Hybrid Attack Against Minsk Ongoing

Sat 13th November 2021 | 06:02 PM

Belarus continues to face a hybrid attack that began during the 2020 presidential election, President Alexander Lukashenko has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Belarus continues to face a hybrid attack that began during the 2020 presidential election, President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

"Last year's events showed it was a hybrid attack and it is continuing," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian magazine Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense), published on Saturday, specifying that the attack targets the Belarusian state.

