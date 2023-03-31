UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Intensified Talks With Putin To Return Nuclear Weapons To Belarus

March 31, 2023

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that he had intensified negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to return nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"Under the current circumstances and the military-political situation around our country, I strongly intensified negotiations with Russian President (Vladimir) Putin on the return of nuclear weapons to Belarus.

It was on the return of nuclear weapons that were withdrawn in the 90s," Lukashenko said in his address to Belarusian people and lawmakers.

The president mentioned that he did not want to take nuclear weapons out of Belarus in the 1990s but he was pressured by the West and the former leadership of Russia.

