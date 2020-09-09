Lukashenko Says Intercepted Conversation About Navalny No Joking Matter

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the conversation about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny that was intercepted by Minsk was no laughing matter

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the conversation about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny that was intercepted by Minsk was no laughing matter.

Belarusian state tv published an alleged recording of the intercepted conversation on Friday.

In it, a person supposed to be in Berlin says to someone, purportedly located in Warsaw, that it is not important to back up the allegation of Navalny's poisoning. The German government has called the recording a fake conversation.

According to Lukashenko, the people on the recording are Americans, rather than Germans or Poles.

"This is a real conversation, we can give you the actual recording to listen to ... This is no joking matter, we have loads of information like that," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian media.