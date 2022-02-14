Lukashenko Says Kiev Decided Against Importing Belarusian Potash Fertilizers - Reports

Ukraine has decided against importing Belarus' potash fertilizers and asked the United States to help with their replacement, Belarus' state-run Belta news agency reported on Monday, citing President Alexander Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukraine has decided against importing Belarus' potash fertilizers and asked the United States to help with their replacement, Belarus' state-run Belta news agency reported on Monday, citing President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko added that Washington refused Kiev's request because it mainly buys potash in Canada.

Against the background of Lithuania's ban on the transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers to its ports, Minsk considered the possibility of deliveries through Ukraine, but the latter ultimately refused.