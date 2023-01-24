Lukashenko Says Kiev Offered Minsk to Conclude Non-Aggression Pact

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Kiev has offered Minsk to conclude a non-aggression pact so that Belarusian troops do not move to Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"I do not know why Ukrainians did this.

On the one hand, they ask us not to fight with Ukraine under any circumstances, so that our troops do not move there. A non-aggression pact is proposed to be concluded. And on the other hand, they prepare this explosive mixture and arm them," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.