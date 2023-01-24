UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Kiev Offered Minsk To Conclude Non-Aggression Pact

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Lukashenko Says Kiev Offered Minsk to Conclude Non-Aggression Pact

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Kiev has offered Minsk to conclude a non-aggression pact so that Belarusian troops do not move to Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"I do not know why Ukrainians did this.

On the one hand, they ask us not to fight with Ukraine under any circumstances, so that our troops do not move there. A non-aggression pact is proposed to be concluded. And on the other hand, they prepare this explosive mixture and arm them," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Kiev Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

60 minutes ago
 FM calls for collective approach to address region ..

FM calls for collective approach to address regional issues

1 hour ago
 30 million members strong! Emirates Skywards celeb ..

30 million members strong! Emirates Skywards celebrates with a whopping 1 millio ..

1 hour ago
 Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: E ..

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: Energy Minister

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.