UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Kiev Warned Minsk Of Militant Group Entering Belarus From South

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Lukashenko Says Kiev Warned Minsk of Militant Group Entering Belarus From South

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Kiev had warned Minsk of a militant group finding way into Belarus via the latter's southern border, but he does not believe that these people are still in the country.

"Ukrainians, Ukrainian intelligence, warned us that another group of militants found way into Belarus via our southern border. ... We are searching for them now across Belarus. However, I do not believe that much that 30 persons crossed the border, we would have found them, if they did no go to Russia or return to Ukraine," Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.

Related Topics

Militants Ukraine Russia Minsk Kiev Belarus Border

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

1 hour ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

2 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

3 hours ago

Law Minister seeks tight security during Muharram

3 minutes ago

Tourists advised to avoid travel to Malakand divis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.